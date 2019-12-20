JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested in Jim Wells County Friday morning after he was pulled over and found to have drugs and a firearm in his vehicle.

It was just after 3 a.m. Friday when deputies stopped 32-year-old Jose Garcia on Highway 44 at County Road 133. That's when they noticed a clear plastic bag with marijuana in it resting on the console of his vehicle.

Garcia was asked several times to step out of the vehicle, at which time deputies said a small bag of cocaine fell out of the vehicle.

Multiple pills and a small caliber revolver were also found in the vehicle.

Garcia was into the Jim Wells County Jail. He faces charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession on a firearm and resisting arrest.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: