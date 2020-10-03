CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple gunshots reportedly rang out at a house party early Tuesday morning in Corpus Christi's southside.

Corpus Christi police said the 911 call came in just after 1 a.m. at a home on Schanen off Weber, near Tom Browne Middle School. When officers arrived they said several kids were seen running away.

One neighbor said they called police complaining about the noise and then gunshots rang out.

"Just a bunch of gun shots going on. Bunch of people running across the street," the neighbor said. "Next thing you know there was a bunch of sirens. The ambulance showed up and that's pretty much it. Everyone's a little shocked."

Investigators suspect that unwanted guests showed up at the party and began firing shots in the air. The actual shooter was not arrested but several gun casings were recovered.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Several others were arrested on different charges including outstanding warrants and underage drinking. One vehicle was impounded.

