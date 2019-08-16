CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple units at an apartment complex in Annaville have been burnt because of an early morning fire.

The call came in just after 3:00 a.m. for a fire at the apartments on Western Drive near Leopard Street.

The Annaville Fire Department and Corpus Christi Fire Department are unsure of the cause of the fire.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause and full extent of the damage. No one was hurt as everyone inside was safely evacuated.

