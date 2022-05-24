Mural Fest set to kick off in early June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Downtown Management District announced they will be hosting their first annual Mural Fest, which will showcase artwork across the City.
This year the DMD is striving to bring five new permanent public art murals in the Marina Arts District.
"The muralists will actually be preparing their art the entire week leading up to the festival," said Alyssa Barrera-Mason, Director of Downtown Corpus Christi. "So you can come out and see that art being put up in real time. At the festival you will be able to meet the artists, we have national artists coming into the community."
Mural Fest will take place on June 3 and 4.
