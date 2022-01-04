Man charged with murder after body found in car near Nueces River

Enrique Hernandez has been charged with murder after officials said he shot and then tried to dispose Michael Espinosa's body in the river.

MATHIS, Texas — Murder charges have been filed in a San Patricio County investigation that led officials to a body in a car near the Nueces River in December 2021.

Enrique Hernandez, 29, has been charged with the murder of Michael Espinosa, 42, San Patricio County sheriff officials said.

The crime happened on Dec. 22, 2021. A call came into the sheriff's office about a person being shot on South Perez St. in Mathis. The caller told law enforcement officials that Hernandez shot Espinosa while Espinosa sat in his Camaro, officials said. Hernandez then moved the body to get in the driver's seat and drove the car to a wooded area in Jim Wells County near County Road 362, according to law enforcement officials.

The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office then received a report that someone was trying to dump a car near the Nueces River. Deputies found the abandoned car with the body inside.

Law enforcement officials said witnesses saw Hernandez leaving the area where the car was found. Hernandez was taken into custody that night on a parole violation while officials further investigated the scene.

Hernandez has now been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and tampering with a corpse. His bond has been set at $650,000.

