Murder suspect arrested for the shooting on Dodd Dr.

Trevor Lang was arrested near Galveston and taken into Brazoria County Jail for the murder of a 38-year-old shooting victim that occurred on May 31st, 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a May Homicide on Dodd Dr. was found and arrested in Clute, Texas, according to Corpus Christi Police Department.

On May 31st, homicide investigators with CCPD were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of 38-year-old Ruben Trevino inside a home when they arrived, officials said.

After an investigation, detectives secured a murder warrant for 24-year-old Trevor Lang. Lang also had a warrant for Tampering with Physical Evidence.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, Officers with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, along with Texas DPS, Brazoria County Major Offenders, Galveston County Task Force and Galveston Police Department, located and arrested Trevor Lang for the murder of 38-year-old Ruben Trevino that occurred on the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. on May 31st, 2022.

Lang was taken into custody without incident at a residence in Clute, Texas according to police.

Lang was transported to the Brazoria County Jail for processing and is awaiting extradition to Nueces County.

If you have any information about this murder, please call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online by clicking here.

