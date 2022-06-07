Murder suspect arrested after attempting to flee from police in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A murder suspect is now behind bars Wednesday night after he was found in Robstown.
It was around 3:45 p.m. when Robstown Police spotted 28-year-old Jonathan Martinez near Ruben Chavez Road and Pat Shutter Street.
Once Martinez saw police he proceeded to flee, but was later stopped on Kansas Street.
He was taken to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office for booking.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Cost to rebuild Bob Hall Pier expected to go up, County leaders say
- CCPD investigates gun-related violence in Corpus Christi
- Carjacking suspect shot by Corpus Christi officer after short chase, police say
- 'Burn them now': John Oliver wants to give Mission-Aransas Reserve $10K for their creepy beach dolls
- Christus Spohn Shoreline reopens COVID floor following increase in cases
- Aransas Pass man dies from injuries after chasing off home intruder
- KIII joins media coalition seeking greater transparency from Uvalde city officials
- Here are the South Texas cities under drought restrictions
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.