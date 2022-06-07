Murder suspect arrested after attempting to flee from police in Robstown

It was around 3:45 p.m. when Robstown Police spotted 28-year-old Jonathan Martinez near Ruben Chavez Road and Pat Shutter Street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A murder suspect is now behind bars Wednesday night after he was found in Robstown.

It was around 3:45 p.m. when Robstown Police spotted 28-year-old Jonathan Martinez near Ruben Chavez Road and Pat Shutter Street.

Once Martinez saw police he proceeded to flee, but was later stopped on Kansas Street.

He was taken to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office for booking.

