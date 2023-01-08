Murder suspect connected to Jaydee Rodriguez case asks for lighter sentence

The crime happened back in July of 2020. Rodriguez's body was found near Chapman Ranch Road, off County Road 51, which had been set on fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman charged in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Jaydee Rodriguez is asking for a lighter sentence.

The crime happened back in July of 2020. Rodriguez's body was found near Chapman Ranch Road, off County Road 51, which had been set on fire. His body was found near a cotton gin by a man who was on the property cutting grass.

Evidence showed Rodriguez was murdered at another location and his body dumped at the cotton gin.

Iris Benavidez and Gilberto Quintanilla are both being charged for that murder.

The charges against Benavidez were later dropped, but she was re-indicted for tampering with evidence. Benavidez pled guilty and was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Tuesday, Benavidez was back in court, her lawyer asking the judge to dismiss that plea and instead consider probation. The judge reset the hearing for sentencing within the next 30 days.

