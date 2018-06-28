Corpus Christi police have arrested a 53-year-old male who they believe was involved in the murder of a woman whose body was found Wednesday night in the 7300 block of McArdle Road.

Police said it was around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday when they were called to The Shores apartment complex on reports of a body wrapped in a blanket. The reporting party showed officers the body, which was located under at tree and some bushes.

Police identified the victim as a 48-year-old female. Her name has not yet been released.

A suspect was identified and taken in for questioning. Investigators said they developed enough probable cause to arrest 53-year-old John Smith for murder.

Corpus Christi police said this is still an active investigation. If you have any information related to this crime, please call them at 361-886-2600.

