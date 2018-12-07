Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Corpus Christi police need your help finding a man who they say is responsible for the death of a 28-year-old woman and has been on the run for more than a month.

Detectives believe the suspect, 49-year-old Trinidad Perez, may have left town.

Perez is accused of killing Yvonne Villanueva, whose body was found June 6 in a ditch in Petronila, Texas.

Perez is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He faces a charge of murder.

If you have any information that can help police, please call 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII