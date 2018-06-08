CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — As part of a plea deal, a Nueces County judge has sentenced 30-year-old Jehova Gonzalez to 35 years in prison for murder.

Gonzalez was charged with shooting and killing 38-year-old Jose Cruz at a bar near Port Avenue and Horne Road last August. His family got the chance to address Gonzalez in court Monday.

After everything that happened, Cruz's sisters said they forgive Gonzalez.

Cameras were not allowed into the 28th District Court Monday but 3News was told that when Cruz's sister gave her victim impact statement, Gonzalez showed that he acknowledged what she was saying.

It was Aug. 17, 2017, when police were called to the bar in the 2300 block of Horne Road. When officers arrived they found Jose Cruz laying face down in the parking lot dead with several gunshot wounds. Police said the two men had gotten into an argument at the bar and then moved outside. That's when Gonzalez shot Cruz and fled the area.

While police were still investigating, Gonzalez returned to the scene and turned himself in, confessing to officers before his arrest.

Cruz's family was not happy with the sentence.

"I mean we forgive him because I know that's what God would want us to do, but he will think about the damage that he did to us when he's in there," said Jeanette Esquivel, Cruz's sister.

Gonzalez's plea deal means he waived his right to an appeal and will get credit for time served. A separate case involving possession of a controlled substance charges will also be dismissed.

Cruz's family said it has been a tough year and they hope no one has to go through what they had to.

