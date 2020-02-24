CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The murder trial of Victoria Garza begins tomorrow, February 24.

Garza is accused of fatally stabbing a man last July.

20-year-old Garza was arrested on July 19th in the 2400 block of Morris, less than six hours after police released her identity to the public.

Garza is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Ronnie Morin on July 8th at a home on Niagra Street near Baldwin.

Morin was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital where he later died.

Garza's trial begins tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. at the 148th District Court.

