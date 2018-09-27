Corpus Christi (KIII news) — It was an emotional second day of trial in the Nueces County courtroom for a 29-year-old man accused of killing 13-year-old Alex Torres.

According to prosecutors, David Davila shot Torres back in January of 2015.

On Wednesday Alex's grandmother, Misty Torres took the standing describing the moment she opened her apartment door and found Alex.

"I saw my son on the floor, telling him Alex get up, get your jacket and your shoes on," Misty said. "Help me get the groceries."

Investigators said Davila shot Torres as he opened the apartment door on Treyway Lane.

As prosecutors asked Misty to relive the day Alex passed away, she broke down in tears.

The trial for Davila continues Thursday morning.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII