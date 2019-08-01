Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Friends and neighbors remember Jessica Cantu of San Diego, Texas, as a loving mother of five.

Cantu was found dead last Friday at her San Diego home in the 100 block of East Luby Avenue, allegedly murdered at the hands of her own husband, Abel Cantu. He remains in the Duval County Jail.

Neighbors said Monday they are still trying to terms with what happened and understand how something like it could happen to a person they described as loving and caring -- someone they all knew.

"I hurt for the kids. I hurt for the family," neighbor Ada Morin said. "Me and my husband took it real hard. We're her neighbors. We saw her every day. She didn't deserve to go like that."

San Diego police said Cantu was found dead last Friday, her throat slashed. Her husband was later found with a self inflicted injury. He was treated for that injury and has sence been arrested.

Some neighbors said there were warning signs, and that her murder should have never happened.

"She was a mom and she was a nice person. My neighbor. I knew her for a long time. I used to see him once in a while. He was mean," Mary Rodriguez said. "Me, this town, should have kept an eye on what was going on. Her husband had previous cases. I don't understand how he was walking free, knowing he was a danger to her."

Abel Cantu has been arrested just last month. According to police records, he was arrested and faced several charges including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He ended up getting released from jail later that week.

As of Monday evening, Cantu was still in the Duval County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond was set at $1 million.