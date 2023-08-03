New Museum of Science and History CEO introduced during council meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Museum of Science and History's new president and CEO Karen Stevenson was introduced to the public during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Corpus Christi City Council meeting.
Stevenson took over Jan. 3.
She previously served as the museum director and chief operating officer at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg.
Stevenson spoke about what she hopes to accomplish in her new role.
"I stand before you committed to centering the museum in the community as a place where we can learn who we've been, who we are, and who we can become going forward as individuals and collectively," she said.
Stevenson said she wants the museum to be engrained in the culture of Corpus Christi.