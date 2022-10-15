Museum of Science and History holds S.T.E.M day

Kids were able to wear their Halloween costumes as they enjoyed hands on activities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A spook-tacular event happened at The Museum of Science and History that focuses specifically on S.T.E.M which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Kids were able to wear their Halloween costumes as they enjoyed hands on activities. Some of those included making lava lamps, slime, and candy towers. While the kids were having fun, they were also gaining knowledge to carry with them into the future.

The event and sales director, Rebecca Everhart spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's very important to us as the museum within the community to engage and inspire the minds, that curiosity, ignite that spark that could last a lifetime hopefully, and all things stem, and technology related and hopefully create a fan."

Next weekend the museum will be hosting another spooky event, but this one will be for adults called booze and brews. For more information click here to visit their website.

