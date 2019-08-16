CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grinch is making a stop at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History on Saturday, and it's not to steal your Christmas presents.

The Museum is hosting a "How the Grinch Stole Back-to-School" event. It's centered all around Dr. Seuss and getting kids into the spirit of going back to school.

There will be live readings from Seuss' books and the Grinch himself will be there stealing school supplies and hiding them throughout the museum for the kids to find and keep.

"How the Grinch Stole Back-to-School" runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Science and History. Organizers said if you go, you are encouraged to wear your favorite Dr. Seuss costume.

