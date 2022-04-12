Musical offering prepares community for the season of Advent

The seasonal event comes as the church prepares for Christmas day and the feast of incarnation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A musical offering was held at The All-Saints Episcopal Church in order to help people enter the great season of Advent.

The seasonal event comes as the church prepares for Christmas day and the feast of incarnation. For centuries churches have been preparing worshipers and followers to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Reverend of the church, Johnathan Wickham spoke with 3NEWSW and explained their main goal, is to spread love. He said, "We're excited to do anything that helps people enter into the mystery of god's love because at the heart of all of this is love, this is about the divine love that vibrates through all of creation."

