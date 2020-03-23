CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Mutual Aid Network is directing a delivery service towards vulnerable groups during the Coronavirus pandemic. Elderly, disabled and caregivers will be able to have groceries and prescriptions delivered through the network's services.

Chloe Torres with the network says we as a community need to step up and reach out to neighbors. "Our wellbeing is tied up with each other," said Torres.

Volunteers are always welcome to help make sure more people in the community are served.

People living in these zipcodes can receive this service:

78401, 78402, 78403, 78404, 78405, 78406, 78407, 78408, 78409, 78410, 78411, 78412, 78413, 78414, 78415, 78417, 78418, 78419, 78426, 78427, 78460, 78463, 78465, 78466, 78467, 78468, 78469, 78472, and 78480.