NAACP Corpus Christi and Valero team up to host gas card giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The NAACP Corpus Christi branch held a community gasoline card giveaway in partnership with Valero refineries of Corpus Christi, Saturday morning.

The organization chose to give gas cards to many of those who are struggling with high prices at the pump.

NAACP-CC President Jeremy Coleman was in attendance and told 3NEWS how events like these help to make the organization's goals come to life.

"The NAACP is bigger than just dealing with civil rights, discrimination, and complaints," Coleman said. "There is an economic piece, there is a community piece, and when you have companies like Valero who understand what our mission and our vision is, it makes efforts like this in the community much better."

If you didn't make it out, Saturday, you will still be able to find some relief around the city as gas prices continue to go down.

