Civil rights activist speaks out on NAACP election

There have been claims by outgoing NAACP President Terry Mills that votes were suppressed for this year's NAACP election.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Additional support is coming for the embattled president of the local NAACP chapter after he claims he was not re-elected to the position because members weren't notified of the election.

That disclaimer came from the president of the local civil rights chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Dr. Nick Adame said the claims made by outgoing NAACP Terry Mills that votes were suppressed needs to be worked out so the community can come together in unity.

"As one of the major civil rights organizations here in Corpus Christi, it's important that everybody has that cohesiveness to be able to work together and if there are discrepancies out there, let's get together and talk about it,: Adame said.

In a letter obtained by 3News today, the senior vice president of membership growth stated "your past president Terry Mills and others, continue to make allegations and share misinformation regarding the election process."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.