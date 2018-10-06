End of life planning is something a lot of people do not like to think about, but the Corpus Christi Chapter of the NAACP says you should.

A public insurance fair was held by local Chapter at Del Mar for people to find out more about life insurance.

Experts were on hand to explain different insurances including whole life, cancer plans, critical illnesses and being prepared to handle funeral costs.

The group says they plan to create more of these events in the future.



