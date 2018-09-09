Hundreds were able to get free health services over at the Del Mar College West Campus Saturday morning.

It was all part of the 10th Annual Health Fair hosted by the NAACP.

It offered health screenings, examinations and even some giveaways.

Organizers say not only does it help the community learn about their health, but also demonstrates the association's mission.

Volunteers with The Coastal Bend Kidney Foundation also helped with Saturday's screenings.

Organizers say the event was a huge success and hope it will continue to grow in years to come.

