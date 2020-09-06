The Corpus Christi Chapter of the NAACP met with state and local leaders to discuss complaints of systemic racism in the Coastal Bend. The meeting was to inform elected officials with the hope of opening up a dialogue.

Terry Mills is the President of the NAACP. He said the organization has received numerous complaints that Hispanic and African American people have been treated differently when pulled over by law enforcement than people of other races.

"The relationship the NAACP has with Chief of Police Mike Markle is good, but we still get complaints in," Mills said. "We need to address it anyhow because people want to be treated with respect and dignity."

Also during the gathering, State Representative Todd Hunter, Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper and other elected officials expressed the desire for new state and national legislation to bring about change in law enforcement policies.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: