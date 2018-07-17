SAN ANTONIO (Kiii News) — The 109th NAACP National Convention is underway in San Antonio. KIII-TV was the only television station invited to interview the NAACP National President.

Everyone from the NAACP National President down to our chapter President Terry Mills is looking to this convention to help them get out the vote.

"Our charge is to show out and organize to defeat this hate and send it back to hell from the depths from which it came," said Joy Williams, Brooklyn NAACP Chapter President.

This was the 3rd day of the National Convention in San Antonio.

"We need to get out in the streets, walk these buildings in our neighborhood, talk to the young people on our block and do more than post our events on Facebook and expect people to show up. Our charge is to show out and to organize," says Williams.

L. Joy Williams is the chapter president for the Brooklyn NAACP and fired up this audience before national president Derrick Johnson took to the stage.

"Trump didn't create racism and hatred, he only opened the door for those to practice it out loud," said Johnson.

At one point during his speech he spoke about the need for the NAACP to get involved in more issues around the country.

"What the NAACP is doing this mid-term election is to be much more aggressive in increasing black community participation. It's less about the issues and make sure that our voices are heard across the country, local communities to local communities," says Johnson.

Terry Mills is ready to spread the word around South Texas.

"I'm looking for answers to make, not just Corpus Christi, not just Texas, but America better. We have to do better than what we're doing. And I feel for the people that don't have a voice, and with the NAACP we'll be your voice," said Mills.

The NAACP is hoping it's "get out the vote" message is heard in time for those midterm elections which are coming up in just a few months.

