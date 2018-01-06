We have all heard the phrase from Benjamin Franklin that nothing is certain except death and taxes, but are you prepared for the latter?

End-of-life planning is something a lot of people do not like to think about, but the Corpus Christi chapter of the NAACP says you should.

"It caught us all unexpectedly," Manuel Plazola said. "It's just something that happened. We never expected it to happen."

Plazola and his family were left in shock when their sister, Esperanza "Hopie" Plazola-Escamilla, was killed one month ago.

"She was a very bright, outgoing, loving person," Manuel said.

Just as shocking for the Plazola family was realizing they were not prepared for the sudden and tragic loss.

"What people don't understand is that when something like this happens, it just tears everybody apart, you know, and it caught us off guard," Plazola said. "It really did, because I mean one minute you're doing something and you get a phone call, something like that, and your whole world is turned upside down."

Often times survivors of these tragedies end up turning to social media, setting up GoFundMe accounts and holding benefit barbecues.

"You cannot grieve properly because you got to go have a fundraiser," said Terry Mills, president of the local NAACP chapter.

Mills has seen the number of senseless deaths that have happened in recent months; all of them different except for one similarity -- the families were left having to figure out how to pay for burial expenses.

Mills and the NAACP have organized a public insurance fair to get people to think about the tough subject of end-of-life preparations. The event will be held Saturday, June 9, at the Del Mar College Economic Development Center.

The event will be open to the public and there will be more than a dozen insurance experts there to help answer your questions about burial expenses and how to be prepared.

"Plan ahead. Be prepared. It never hurts to, you know, plan ahead. Be wise, in other words, you know," Plazola said.

