NAACP Corpus Christi recognized at 2023 Spirit of MLK Exemplary Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we near the end of Black History Month, the Island University held a very special awards ceremony Monday afternoon.

Students, faculty, staff and community members who have demonstrated the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were honored Tuesday for the 2023 Spirit of MLK Exemplary Awards celebration.

The NAACP Corpus Christi were among those who were awarded.

The university acknowledging what the organization is doing for the community and what it means for students on campus.

"This award is for our NAACP members, our community partners, those who have really worked over the last several years to really hold true to our mission and vision, which is protecting human rights," said NAACP President Jeremy Coleman.

He added that the organization is glad to be partnered with such a diverse, multicultural university.

