CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — George Floyd's death has sparked calls around the country for various kinds of police reform. Some groups have even called for police departments to be defunded and dismantled to bring an end to what they see as systemic racism.

The local chapter of the NAACP recently met with state and local leaders in the hopes of opening up a dialogue on this issue. President Terry Mills said the organization has a good working relationship with the local police department, but he has received complaints that Hispanic and African Americans feel they have been treated differently when pulled over by police. Mills and officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department believe a closer look at the issues can result in change.

"We can tackle it, we can talk about it, we can change policies," Mills said.

Assistant Chief of CCPD Mark Schauer had this to say:

"When you look at what can be taken apart when things go wrong, it's the way we recruit people, the way we train them, the way we supervise them. The way we disciple them anytime you look at an agency that's having issues, where things are going wrong, you can pick apart one of those things, major problem in one or more of those."

Other elected officials at the meeting expressed the desire for new state and national legislation to bring about change in law enforcement policies.

