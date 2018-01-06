The local NAACP is hosting their first-ever Life Insurance Clinic.

Due to so many stories in the news of local families unexpectedly losing family members and being unprepared to handle funeral costs, the non-profit saw the need to offer this clinic to the public.

On June 9th at the Del Mar College Economic Development Center (3209 S Staples St) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. various insurance companies will come together to educate and offer low-cost life insurance plans. Some plans will even be as low ast $10 a month.

There will be Spanish speaking representatives there to assist anyone interested as well.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII