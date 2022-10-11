Level 3 "go now" evacuation zone increases for Nakia Creek Fire burning near Larch Mountain in SW Washington

Due to current fire behavior the Clark Regional Emergency Services has increased in size all levels of evacuation zones.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire has broken containment lines and evacuation zones have increased in size, according to Clark County Washington Sheriff.

Due to severe weather conditions this weekend, fire activity has increased and new evacuation notices are in place.

Anyone within 3.5 miles of the fire are now in a Level 3 "go now" order and should evacuate to the south toward Washougal River Road into Washougal.

Anyone within 4.5 miles of this are are now in a Level 2 "be set" order.

Anyone within 5.5 miles of the fire are now in a Level 1 "be ready" order.

The fire is currently at approximately 156 acres in size and 20% contained.

Red Cross Cascades has open a shelter location in Washougal at the request of Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA). The evacuation shelter is located at the Camas Church, 2204 Northeast Birch Street, Camas, Wash.

Updated evacuation zones for the #NakiaCreekFire



Very dynamic situation and if you are anywhere near this fire take precauations to get out.. https://t.co/1fAeXKC9b4 #Clarkwa #Vanwa pic.twitter.com/dK6GKUQlaG — CRESA Talk (@CRESATalk) October 16, 2022

Here's what the evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.