CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The donor wall at Driscoll Children's Hospital has received an update and a re-dedication.

Over 75 new names were added to the wall of honor at the main entrance. The wall recognizes people and businesses in the private sector that have donated over $25,000.

"Children's hospitals are very expensive to run its very challenging times in healthcare, and the private support that comes into the hospital makes a critical difference," Vice President Martha Avery said.

The donor wall of honor was first dedicated in April of 2008.

