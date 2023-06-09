NAMI Greater Corpus Christi prepares to host 9th annual suicide prevention symposium Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, NAMI Greater Corpus Christi will be hosting a two-part event on Thursday evening.
It's the 9th annual symposium event called NAMI Night.
Thursday's event is geared towards family members and friends of anyone who have lost someone to suicide or lived an experience with suicide, as well as anyone wanting to learn more.
There will be a panel discussion with mental health professionals and other resources available for those who might need assistance.
"The purpose of it is just to start the conversation we want people to know there are resources for suicide prevention locally in our area," said NAMI's Angela Homer.
The event is free to the public, and there will be another event on Friday morning, starting at 8 a.m. until noon. Both events will take place at the Windward Dome on Old Brownsville Road.
