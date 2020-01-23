CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Narcan will be available to all Nueces County first responders, which helps counteract drug overdoses.

Commissioners Court announced Wednesday that the Governor's Office is funding Nueces County with $9300 to battle the opioid crisis through the antagonist grant program.

"We like all of America acknowledges that there is a massive problem, but we are not willing to sit on the sidelines. We want to make sure that we are changing the way we talk about this subject, but most importantly, we want to save lives," Judge Barbara Canales said.

Nueces County has wide effort with the Opioid Task Force, which found the grants to fund the Narcan.

