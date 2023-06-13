Abbott awards NAS-CC, CC Army Depot state funding for upgrades

The money comes from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission's Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that more than $2 million in grant money will be given for projects in military communities across the state, and some of that money is making its way to the Coastal Bend.

NAS-Corpus Christi will be receiving $1 million for fencing and gate replacement.

The Corpus Christi Army Depot also will receive $175,000 in order to purchase portable solar-powered electric charging stations.

"Major military installations . . . add over $114 billion to the Texas economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs," he said in a statement. "Their missions are critical for national defense and are at the forefront of innovation."

The money comes from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission's Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!