NAS-CC clinic's temporary closure leaves veterans without primary healthcare

NAS-CC Public Affairs Officer Dale Davis told 3NEWS that there was a necessary reason behind the clinic's closure.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The medical clinic and pharmacy at NAS-Corpus Christi has been closed since May 22, negatively impacting active military and retirees in the area who depend on their services.

"We closed on May 22 to start a modernization project on our electrical system. During the project we ran into some unforeseen things that we didn’t think were going to happen," he said.

The delay has upset some people, but Davis said the staff is standing by, ready to help people get the medical care they need, including prescription medicine refills.

"Right now we do have personnel from our medical home force staff standing by to answer phone calls, do virtual health appointments, make medication referrals and just to assist our patients in any way they need," he said.

A steady stream of retirees approached Davis, asking about the status of the clinic and how they could obtain referrals and refill their prescriptions. Gene Doven was one of the retired military personnel who showed up on the base to get some answers.

"We figured we would show up physically and bang on the door and really find out when the clinic was going to be back open. Again, cause this is such a great feature for the retired people," he said.

Retired Navy corpsman Kenneth Graves and his wife visited the clinic to inquire about obtaining a medical referral and refilling their prescriptions.

"They came out and gave us a phone number to call. Follow up. They were planning to get things done sooner than later, but as with a lot of things, it’s written in sand and molded in Jell-O," he said.

The clinic is expected to reopen on June 12. In the meantime, officials state that all the necessary information to find a healthcare provider or pharmacy can be found on their website.