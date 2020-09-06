CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at the NAS Corpus Christi are encouraging everyone to learn about contract tracing.

They shared a video on their Facebook page earlier this afternoon about what contract tracing is, and how it can potentially save others, especially to those who are in close contact.

The video goes into detail about how to identify close contacts who may have been infected by someone with COVID-19 symptoms. The video also goes into detail on how to support those in quarantine.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

