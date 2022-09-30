NAS-CC North, South gates reopen after separate incidents

Getting onto the base was tricky Friday afternoon after the two entryways were closed for different reasons.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Separate incidents closed both the NAS-CC North and South gates on Friday.

Both are now open.

The North Gate on Ocean Drive was closed at around 3:15 p.m., according to Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Ofc. Travis Pace, a man reportedly was walking without clothes on near the gate.

However, when police arrived, they discovered he was wearing shorts.

Pace said the 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The South Gate on NAS Drive was closed shortly before noon because the barriers blocking entry onto the base deployed.

NAS officials said it is currently unknown why.