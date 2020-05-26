CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day six of the terror attack investigation at NAS-CC has led the FBI to believe there is no second person of interest related to the incident. The FBI wants to assure the public that there is "no imminent threat" to the community at this time.

The FBI released a statement in part saying:

"So far, all evidence points to the shooting being a terror-related incident, and we are investigating it as such. Protecting the United States from terrorists remains a top priority for the FBI. However, we are committed to remaining agile in our approach to this investigation to ensure a thorough and definitive investigation of this shooting is completed."



20 year-old Adam Salim Alsahli was shot and killed by military personnel during the terror attack when he drew a handgun and began firing bullets at the North Gate. The FBI said the actions of Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class and the Navy Security Forces stopped what could have been a much more deadly attack.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the FBI at (1-800) 225-5324.

We will provide additional information as it becomes publicly released.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: