CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The FBI enters day five of their investigation into the terror attack at NAS-Corpus Christi that happened last Thursday. Officials said they still could use help from the public to better understand what happened at the North Gate.

Also, why did this happen? Well, we're all still working to figure that out. Here's what we do know.

Federal Agents said 20-year-old Adam Salim Alsahli drove up to the North Gate of NAS-CC, drew a handgun and fired at a military policewoman, striking her ballistic vest before he was killed by military police.

Shortly after the shooting, law enforcement combed through neighborhoods, asking neighbors about houses that were owned or rented by Alsahli or his family. Officials close to the investigation said Alsahli made social media posts expressing support for extremist groups like Al-Qaeda and the Jihadist ideology.

He was a local student, too. Del Mar College confirmed Alsahli studied business there from Fall 2018 to Fall 2019.

Wounded Military Policewoman

The actual Sailor from NAS-CC has not yet been named. The picture shared on social media of the hero, who first encountered the shooter, ended up being a fake. It was actually of a Navy K-9 handler and the picture was from 2015.

Commanding Officer Captain Christopher Jason of NAS-CC had this to say about the wounded military policewoman:

"[She] displayed tremendous courage and took immediate action under fire that allowed Navy security forces to respond quickly and effectively."

If you have any information, you're asked to call the FBI at (1-800) 225-5324.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: