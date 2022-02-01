NAS-CC participating in nationwide force protection exercise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large law enforcement presence is at Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi but it is only a scheduled exercise.
Navy installations across the United States are participating in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022, an annual force protection exercise, from Jan. 31 until Feb. 11.
There may be times when the exercise may cause an increase in traffic around bases or delays in base access, NAS-CC officials said. Residents may also see or hear security activities around the base.
Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions outside the air station and to normal base operations, officials said.
