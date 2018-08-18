CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Some people spend their Saturday mornings relaxing and others, like the Navy Chiefs with NAS Corpus Christi, take a couple of hours to serve those who came before them.

The Naval Air Station Chiefs headed over to the Old Bayview Cemetery to repair and reset several headstones. This is the second time these individuals cleaned up areas throughout the cemetery; back in April they leveled and reset veteran markers.

As the oldest, federal cemetery in Texas, the cleanup is something these Chiefs enjoy. For them, it's a way to give back to the brave men and women who served our state and country before they entered the Navy.

The initiative is an ongoing effort to restore, protect and preserve this meaningful cemetery.

