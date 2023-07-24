NAS-Corpus Christi South Gate open following multi-vehicle crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Gate at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi is now open following a multi-vehicle car accident.
Around 1:40 p.m., all traffic going into the installation had to use the Ocean Dr./North Gate to access the base.
NASCC's Sean Dath said an individual approaching the South/main gate briefly lost control of their vehicle, hitting other vehicles in the process. This prompted the south gate to be shut down and all traffic to be routed to the north gate.
Dath said that there are no reported injuries or damage to base property. He added that as soon as the scene is cleared, the main gate will resume normal operations.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.
