Naval Air Station-Kingsville celebrated the completion of an $18 million project Friday that has been three years in the making.

Hanger 4 underwent a major renovation to improve the building, which was constructed in 1973. Those renovations include a new roof, electrical feeds and a new hangar deck.

The new space will allow for aviators to continue their training without any setbacks.

"This continues the legacy here at NAS-Kingsville. We need to keep this base and all of its infrastructure as most current and up to date as possible," Capt. Erik Spitzer said.

The base will celebrate its 76th year of operations next month.

