SCHEDULE: NASCAR in Austin this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Start your engines, NASCAR his zooming into Austin this weekend!

Circuit of the Americas will be hosting three full days of action, including the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series, Friday through Sunday.

Take a look at the jam-packed schedule below:

Friday - FEVO Friday

6:45-7 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (Map of Route)

7-9 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Haulers Enter

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Media Credential Office Open

9-11 a.m. Hot Laps to Benefit Speedway Children's Charities

12-5 p.m. Ticket Office Open

1:30-2 p.m. Autograph Session with NXS Drivers Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier & Miguel Paludo (Hendrick/JR Motorsports Souvenir Hauler)

1:30-5:30 p.m. Gates Open (Main Grandstand, Grand Plaza, Gates 1 & 3)

1:30-5:30 p.m. Suite/Paddock Lofts Open

2-2:30 p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice (All Entries)

2:30-3:30 p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B/Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds)

3:45-4 p.m. Appearance by NCWTS Driver Chandler Smith (Toyota Display)

4-4:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries)

4:30-5:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B)

Saturday - NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series Races

6 a.m.-3 p.m. Media Credential Office Open

7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Ticket Office Open

8 a.m. Gates Open (Main Grandstand, Grand Plaza, Gates 1 & 3)

8 a.m. Suite/Paddock Lofts Open

8 a.m. Fan Zone Open

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Graffiti Artist (Reflection Pond)

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Race Day Rumble Presented by Pit Boss (Outside Turn 19)

9 a.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races (Outside Turn 19)

9-10 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice (Group A & B)

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Stilt Walkers, Fire Breathers & More (Grand Plaza & Main Grandstands)

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Axe Throwing & Escape Room (Outside Turn 19)

9:30 a.m. BMX Stunt Show (Outside Turn 19)

9:30 a.m. Canine Stars (Grand Plaza Stadium)

9:30-9:45 a.m. Q&A Session with NCWTS Drivers Hailie Deegan, Tanner Gray & Taylor Gray (Ford Performance Display)

9:45-10 a.m. Appearance by NCWTS Driver Zane Smith (Ford Performance Display)

9:50 a.m. Full Steel Combat (Outside Turn 19)

10-11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds)

10 a.m. Human Cannonball (Reflection Pond)

10:15 a.m. Great American High Dive (Grand Plaza Stadium)

10:45 a.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races (Outside Turn 19)

11 a.m. Canine Stars (Grand Plaza Stadium)11:15 a.m.

BMX Stunt Show (Outside Turn 19)11:30 a.m. Human Cannonball (Reflection Pond)

11:30 a.m. Great American High Dive (Grand Plaza Stadium)

11:30 a.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Driver Introductions

12 p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225 (Stages 12/26/42 laps = 142.43 miles)

12-12:15 p.m. Appearance by NXS Driver Brandon Jones (Toyota Display)

12:45-1 p.m. Q&A Session with NXS Driver Riley Herbst (Ford Performance Display)

1-1:15 p.m. Autograph Session with NXS Driver Riley Herbst (Stewart-Haas Racing Merchandise Hauler)

1:15-2 p.m. Celebrity Judge Appearance by NCS Driver Aric Almirola in Race Day Rumble BBQ Contest Presented by Pit Boss (Pit Boss Display)

2:15 p.m. Full Steel Combat (Outside Turn 19)

2:15 p.m. Canine Stars (Grand Plaza Stadium)

2:45 p.m. Great American High Dive (Grand Plaza Stadium)

3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Introductions

3:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 (Stages 14/30/46 Laps = 156 miles)

5-6:15 p.m. Live DJ (The Amphitheater)

6-9:30 p.m. After Party at The Amp featuring Axe Throwing (6-9:30 p.m.), Mark Martin (6:20-6:45 p.m.), Corey LaJoie (6:30-6:45 p.m.), Live Auction to Benefit Speedway Children's Charities (6:30-7:30 p.m.), Michael McDowell (6:45-7 p.m.), Alex Bowman (7-7:15 p.m.), Hairball (7:30-9:30 p.m.) & more! (The Amphitheater)

Sunday – NASCAR Cup Series Race

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Ticket Office Open

10 a.m. Gates Open (Main Grandstand, Grand Plaza, Gates 1 & 3)

10 a.m. Suite/Paddock Lofts Open10 a.m. Fan Zone Open

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Graffiti Artist (Pit Road & Reflection Pond)

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Axe Throwing & Escape Room (Outside Turn 19)

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stilt Walkers, Fire Breathers & More (Grand Plaza & Main Grandstands)

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Media Credential Office Open

10:15 a.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races (Outside Turn 19)

10:30 a.m. Human Cannonball (Reflection Pond)

10:30 a.m. Canine Stars (Grand Plaza Stadium)

10:35 a.m. BMX Stunt Show (Outside Turn 19)

10:45-11 a.m. Appearance by NCS Driver Todd Gilliland (Ford Performance Display)

11 a.m. Full Steel Combat (Outside Turn 19)

11-11:30 a.m. BBQ Race Day Recipes with NCS Driver Aric Almirola (Pit Boss Display)

11-11:45 a.m. Trackside Live Featuring Todd Gilliland (11-11:15 a.m.), Tyler Reddick (11:15-11:30 a.m.) & Chris Buescher (11:30-11:45 a.m.) (EchoPark Stage in Grand Plaza)

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Track Pass Access Open

11:05 a.m. Great American High Dive (Grand Plaza Stadium)

11:30-11:45 a.m. Appearance by NCS Driver Christopher Bell (Toyota Display)

11:35-11:50 a.m. Autograph Session with NCS Driver Tyler Reddick (3CHI Display)

11:45 a.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races (Outside Turn 19)

12 p.m. Human Cannonball (Reflection Pond)

12 p.m. Canine Stars (Grand Plaza Stadium)

12:05 p.m. BMX Stunt Show (Outside Turn 19)

12:15-12:30 p.m. Q&A Session with NCS Drivers Kyle Larson & William Byron (Pre-Race Stage on Frontstretch)

12:30-12:45 p.m. Q&A Session with NCS Driver Austin Cindric (Pre-Race Stage on Frontstretch)

12:45 p.m. Great American High Dive (Grand Plaza Stadium)

12:45-1:45 p.m. Pre-Race Concert: Midland

1:15 p.m. Full Steel Combat (Outside Turn 19)

1:45 p.m. BMX Stunt Show (Outside Turn 19)

2 p.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races (Outside Turn 19)

2 p.m. Human Cannonball (Reflection Pond)

2 p.m. Great American High Dive (Grand Plaza Stadium)

2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions

2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Stages 15/32/68 Laps = 231 miles)

Schedules are subject to change. Times are listed in Central Time.