Family loses home, 2 pets in a fire in Flour Bluff, firefighter also injured

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday night, crews with the Nueces County ESD #2 and the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a trailer fire in Flour Bluff.

Officials with ESD #2 said a three person family lost their home and two pets in the fire (one dog and one cat). The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family.

A firefighter also suffered an injury while inside the trailer (broken right index finger). According to Chief Dale Scott, the firefighter was pulling some paneling back with a pry bar when his right hand got caught between the paneling and a dresser inside. X-ray imaging showed a broken right index finger. The injury is said to be minor and will keep him sidelined for a small amount of time.

Video from the moment crews arrived on scene: