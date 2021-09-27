x
North gate at NAS-Corpus Christi closed indefinitely

The gate was damaged, a post from the base said.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The North Gate at Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi is closed and those who need to get on base will need to use the South Gate entrance.

The gate was damaged, according to a post from the military base, and will be closed indefinitely.

***** The North/Ocean Drive Gate will NOT open Monday, Sept. 27, and will be CLOSED INDEFINITELY due to the gate being damaged. *****

Posted by Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Sunday, September 26, 2021

