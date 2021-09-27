North gate at NAS-Corpus Christi closed indefinitely

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The North Gate at Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi is closed and those who need to get on base will need to use the South Gate entrance.
The gate was damaged, according to a post from the military base, and will be closed indefinitely.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Why it's more important than ever to get the flu shot this year
- COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids 5-11, Pfizer says
- Grab the family! CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field is back
- San Patricio County teen kills family, sends pics on social media before suicide
- Baby girl born to widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing
- Gov. Abbott designates Port Aransas as 'Music Friendly Community'
- Fort Hood honors its Hispanic Soldiers in letter for National Hispanic Heritage Month