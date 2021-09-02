NAS-CC taking part in anti-terrorism exercise, disruptions to community will be 'minimal'

Exercise CS-SC 2021 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled annual exercise.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Navy installations within the continental United States, including Naval Air Station Corpus Christi (NAS-CC), are conducting Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 from Feb. 1-12, Navy officials said.

The exercise is a two-part anti-terrorism force protection exercise designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and "ensure seamless interoperability with other services and agency partners," a press release from NAS-CC said.

Navy officials said there will be minimal disruptions to the community, but warned that traffic may increase around the base. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise, the release said. Law enforcement is aware of the activities happening during the exercise.

