Nashville shooting prompts Coastal Bend schools to double down on security protocols

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lockdown was called Tuesday at schools near Yorktown and Cimarron as police responded to shots being heard in the area.

The lockdown was lifted after police checked the area.

The practice is something each area school has as part of their security plans; something being stressed as six people were shot and killed at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee Monday.

3NEWS spoke with Taylor Nichols, who is the mother of two students who attend Saint James Episcopal School. As part of their security measures, the school took part in a practice lockdown -- something Nichols said put her at ease.

"My mind was blown. It was a little emotional. It was executed seamlessly and you can tell that the kids and the teachers knew what they were doing," she said.

Nichols said seeing the lockdown practice after the Nashville shooting left her torn inside.

"It makes you very sad. But from a parent's perspective to see that they've practiced this and are prepared, because it is something that happens, it was very, very comforting," she said.

Saint James Episcopal School teacher Christie Bushnell said that as an educator -- she wants to ensure parents that their children are safe with them.

"It was heartbreaking to see. And seeing it at a private school, which we don't see very often, it was hard," she said. "It was really hard. But I'm grateful that these parents trust me with their kids, and trust that I'll do anything that I can to keep them safe."

Bushnell said that she is very reassured by the security planning at her school.

"It's just scary now that these things happen all the time. So those securities that we have do make me feel better," she said.

Saint James Episcopal School Headmaster Galen Hoffstadt said the school has a security committee which constantly updates protection measures.

"We did a lock down drill this morning. And you couldn't hear a sound in any classroom. We went door to door shaking doors and making sure, and we have 2-year-olds all the way through eighth grade. And there wasn't a sound out of those 2-year-old's rooms," she said.

Nichols said that every reassurance matters when handling the safety of a child.

"I know the staff here and the teachers, I wholeheartedly believe that they would do anything to keep our kids safe," she said.

