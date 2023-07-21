"Nate's Next Kid Up Christmas In July" event spreads joy to children in foster care

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While it may be July, making sure every kid gets a gift for Christmas is on top of one local boy's mind.
Just three years ago, 9-year-old Nate Gonzalez had an idea to donate his Christmas gifts to kids in foster care. His family reached out to CASA of the Coastal Bend and they were able to collect over 300 toys in 2020.
That's when "Nate's Next Kid Up Christmas In July" event came to life.
If residents want to help Nate out, toys will be collected at In the Game Funtrackers at 7 p.m. Saturday.
"If you bring your donations you will get one hour playing card from five to seven. We are gonna have lots of games, and 20 vendors there. One of them is the tritons from football," he said.
And in the full Christmas spirit, Santa Claus and the Grinch themselves will be there for picture opportunities. If residents do plan on taking a toy, Nate is encouraging sports equipment for kids to get outside and play.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Visible damage on new Harbor Bridge is cosmetic, developers say
- Chris Perez returns to Corpus Christi, hangs out with Selena's family
- Woman, unborn baby killed in crash after hitting alligator on highway, officials say
- Sinton's Blake Mitchell selected by Kansas City Royals in MLB Draft
- One killed, two injured when grain elevator collapses in Tynan
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.