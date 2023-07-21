"Nate's Next Kid Up Christmas In July" event spreads joy to children in foster care

If residents want to help Nate out, toys will be collected at In the Game Funtrackers at 7 p.m. Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While it may be July, making sure every kid gets a gift for Christmas is on top of one local boy's mind.

Just three years ago, 9-year-old Nate Gonzalez had an idea to donate his Christmas gifts to kids in foster care. His family reached out to CASA of the Coastal Bend and they were able to collect over 300 toys in 2020.

That's when "Nate's Next Kid Up Christmas In July" event came to life.

If residents want to help Nate out, toys will be collected at In the Game Funtrackers at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"If you bring your donations you will get one hour playing card from five to seven. We are gonna have lots of games, and 20 vendors there. One of them is the tritons from football," he said.

And in the full Christmas spirit, Santa Claus and the Grinch themselves will be there for picture opportunities. If residents do plan on taking a toy, Nate is encouraging sports equipment for kids to get outside and play.

