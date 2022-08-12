Nate's Next Kid Up toy drive at In The Game Funtrackers

It's that time of year to help out with those in need and one young man is dedicated to bring smiles to the faces of boys and girls across the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One young man is going above and beyond when it comes to ensuring that less fortunate boys and girls across the Coastal Bend are well taken care of this holiday season. For the last several years, Nate Gonzalez has organized a toy drive for The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of the Coastal Bend. Over the years, the boy has raised hundreds of toys to give to children that find themselves in the organization for one reason or another.

CASA is dedicated to helping children within the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services system. The advocates are all volunteers and work with the children on a variety of processes from foster placement to adoption arrangements.

This is the 3rd year Nate has taken a toy collection drive and it's been a huge success. The next major donation drive will be taking place on Saturday, December 10th from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Anyone who donates a toy to the drive will get a free one hour game card from the host of the event, In The Game Funtrakcers. Santa Claus and the Grinch will also be on hand for photos. And along with all of the fun and games, Funtrackers will be bringing in snow for the big event.